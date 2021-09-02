Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.12. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,659. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.06 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,146 shares of company stock worth $1,687,529. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

