FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0454 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $14.38 million and $44,303.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00817324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047691 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

