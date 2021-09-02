Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.66 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 159.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $884.36 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $197.02 or 0.00397407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,576.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.98 or 0.01337284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00362968 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00036368 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002981 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

