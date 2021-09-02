Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $22.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $32.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $108.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.88. 598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,837. The company has a market cap of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

