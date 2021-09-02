Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.81. 44,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. The firm has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.28. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.