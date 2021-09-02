Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $240,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.48. 1,108,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

