$756.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $756.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $767.91 million and the lowest is $747.19 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $674.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

BRO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.59. 11,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,695. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

