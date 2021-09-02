Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of OKTA traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.36. 104,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.37. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.22.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

