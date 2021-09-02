ImmunoGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,038 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,582% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,435. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

