Investors Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,632 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 781 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KPLT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 130,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. Katapult has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth about $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth about $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $7,654,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $5,864,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

