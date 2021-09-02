Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,159. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

