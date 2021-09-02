Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $4,613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

