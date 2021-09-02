Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of VEEV opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

