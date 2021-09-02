Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.87 and its 200-day moving average is $291.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

