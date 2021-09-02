Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $119.33. 5,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $118.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

