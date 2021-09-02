Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 104,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.