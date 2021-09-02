Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $72.37. 103,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,463. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

