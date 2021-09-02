$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. 127,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

