$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. 127,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.