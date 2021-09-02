Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $320.03

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $320.03 and last traded at $320.03, with a volume of 259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.61.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.61 and a 200-day moving average of $271.20.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

