Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.55

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 10074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

