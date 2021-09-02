Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $648.33 and last traded at $641.26. 5,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 123,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.53.

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.41. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.