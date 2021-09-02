Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.24.

DDOG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.32. 55,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -803.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $303,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,432,906 shares of company stock valued at $182,511,080. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

