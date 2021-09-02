Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 9,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $266.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

