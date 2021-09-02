Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $124,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after buying an additional 159,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,885. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.