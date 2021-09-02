Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.23. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

