3,957 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.22. 88,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

