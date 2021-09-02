Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 4,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 873,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,010,126 shares of company stock valued at $119,451,947 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

