Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 4,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 873,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53.
In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,010,126 shares of company stock valued at $119,451,947 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.