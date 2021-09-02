Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in August

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 272.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

