Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 11.69% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAS stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.17. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.