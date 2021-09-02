Sun (New) Market Capitalization Reaches $163.98 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $163.98 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.