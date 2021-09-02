Carbon Market Cap Reaches $5.60 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $339,407.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

