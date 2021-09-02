iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Increased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,339. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

