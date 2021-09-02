Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 716 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.40. 68,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,125,784 shares of company stock worth $3,510,419,340 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.