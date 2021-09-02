Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.69. 17,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,552. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.