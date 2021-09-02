The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of KR stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,227. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

