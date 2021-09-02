Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 11 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,896.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,754.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,540.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

