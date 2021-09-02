Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Textron were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. 10,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

