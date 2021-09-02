First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.20. 112,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,428. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.