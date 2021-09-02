CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. CommScope reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,049,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 13,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,619. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.