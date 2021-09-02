Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $42.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $745.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $142.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

