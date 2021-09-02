Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 1,950” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 30.20 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,453.80 ($18.99). 4,048,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,093. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,417.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a market cap of £113.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

