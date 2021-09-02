Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

SELB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 17,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $521.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

