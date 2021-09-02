BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $24.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

