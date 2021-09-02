Culp (NYSE:CULP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

