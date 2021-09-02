Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.66. 57,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.