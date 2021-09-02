eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

