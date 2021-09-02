eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

