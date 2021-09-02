Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

FIVE stock opened at $216.05 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $112.43 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average is $195.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

