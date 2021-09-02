Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.