The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

